Terrorists fire rockets at police checkpost in DI Khan

A terrorist attack on a police checkpost in Dera Ismail Khan was thwarted by security forces on Friday night.

According to the Dera Ismail Khan District Police Officer (DPO) Shoaib Khan, unidentified assailants attacked a security checkpost and fired more than 17 rockets on the target but missed it.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, at least two security personnel were injured, and they were shifted to a local hospital.

Earlier, as many as three soldiers embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday.

“The terrorists were involved to attack armed forces in the region,” the military stated, adding that the forces are committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism and that the sacrifices of brave soldiers only further strengthen their determination.