Terrorist attack on DI Khan checkpost thwart

A terrorist attack on a check post in Dera Ismail Khan was thwarted by security forces on Friday night, SAMAA TV reported.

According to District Police Officer Shoaib Khan, unidentified assailants attacked a security check post by firing more than 17 rockets.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, at least two security personnel were injured.

All injured have been shifted to the hospital.

Earlier, as many as three soldiers embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Kurram district of Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) on Thursday.

“The terrorists were involved to attack armed forces in the region,” the military stated, adding that the forces are committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism and that the sacrifices of brave soldiers only further strengthen their determination.