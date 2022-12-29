Govt all set to launch operation against terrorists: Rana Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Thursday confirmed that with terrorist activities steadily rising across the country posing a challenge to the people, the security forces and the nation, the government has now decided to launch an operation against the terrorists to drive the terrorists back.

A decision in this regard is now expected to be taken in the National Security Committee meeting which is scheduled to be held on Friday.

He said this while talking to SAMAA TV television talk show host Nadeem Malik in the show Nadeem Malik Live.

Sanaullah hinted that a terrorist hideout had been traced to Bannu and that the tip of the government’s spear against the terrorists would likely be pointed there.

Fearing that the terrorists may flee across the border, the federal interior minister reposed his faith in the armed forces to successfully clear Pakistani territory of terrorists within days and weeks.

Forensic analysis authenticated Imran’s audio leak

Sanaullah also confirmed that they had subjected the leaked audios of calls between former television talk show host and politician Ayla Malik and former prime minister Imran Khan to forensic analysis which deemed the audios as authentic.

During the program, Sanaullah was asked about the audios to which he responded that they were “100% correct.

He went on to challenge Ayla Malik and PTI chief Imran Khan to prove that the leaked audios were false.

October 2023 polls, ‘technocrat government’

Sanaullah chided Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for changing his stance on holding the next general elections.

“Just two days ago, Imran was saying that the upcoming general elections would be held in March or April, but now he is talking about a n interim technocrat set up,” he said.

He commented that despite PTI’s desires and moves, the elections will be held on time in October 2023.

Commenting on the rumors of a technocrat government being formed in the interim, the interior minister ruled out any such unconstitutional format and termed it as the manifestations of a diseased brain.

Rana Sanaullah said that PTI as a party wants to create chaos in the country.