Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja’s Junior League drained board’s coffers

First season of PJL caused PCB a loss of nearly a billion dollars
Qadir Khawaja Dec 29, 2022
<p>Photo: file</p>

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja’s pet project, the Pakistan Junior League (PJL), has nearly emptied the PCB’s coffers, it was learnt on Thursday.

In the first season of the PJL, the PCB reportedly bore a loss of more than Rs990 million while it earned only Rs190 million – a net loss of Rs800 million.

Of the money spent, a source said that more than Rs280 million were spent only on the organization of the event.

The fees paid to cricketers and supporting staff amounted to another Rs440.28 million. For their daily allowances, the PCB spent more than Rs20 million.

Moreover, for security, another Rs20 million were spent.

Logistics guzzled another Rs140 million.

The former chairman had also allocated Rs20 million for emergency expenditures.

The source told that PCB management has decided to take action against former PCB chairman and could discuss the case with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

