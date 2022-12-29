Watch Live
Pakistan » Punjab

Punjab notifies week-long extension in winter vacations for colleges

Punjab University also extends winter holidays
Samaa Web Desk Dec 29, 2022
Civil Lines College in Lahore. PHOTO/FILE

The Punjab Higher Education (HED) Department on Thursday extended winter vacations in colleges across the province for another week.

The notification issued stated that the holidays have been extended until January 8.

As per the notification, the classes will now resume on January 9.

Similarly, Punjab University has also notified the extension in winter holidays.

The notification was issued in light of Lahore High Court (LHC) orders directing to extend winter vacations at educational institutions across the province for another seven days in the wake of unrelenting smog.

The Punjab School Education Department had on December 14 announced winter vacations for public and private schools across the province from December 24 to December 31.

Last week, the provincial apex court directed authorities to propose to the school education department to implement a two-week-long winter vacation as a step to help curb smog in Lahore.

