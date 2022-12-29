Three soldiers martyred in crossfire with terrorists in Kurram

As many as three soldiers embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Kurram district of Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) on Thursday.

According to the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR), an operation was launched in the area against suspected terrorists.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, three soldiers were martyred.

They included 43-year-old Subedar Shuja, hailing from Khairpur in Sindh, 32-year-old Ramzan from Khuzdar in Balochistan, and 30-year-old Abdul Rehman was from Sukkur in Sindh.

Security forces reacted to the firing of terrorists and returned fire. As a result of which, at least two terrorists were killed during the encounter.

During a search of the dead terrorists, the security personnel recovered arms and ammunition from the possession of the terrorists.

Subsequently a search operation for the remaining terrorists was launched in the area.

“The terrorists were involved to attack armed forces in the region,” the military stated, adding that the forces are committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism, and that the sacrifices of brave soldiers only further strengthens their determination.