Pakistan cricket in 2022: Breathless year of records, unbelievable moments for Babar XI

There were some highs and lows for the Pakistan Cricket Team in 2022, which included reaching the final of the Asia Cup and the World Cup. Unfortunately, they lost both finals.

Australia tour Pakistan after 24 years

Pakistan’s team did not play any match in January or February – a long layover in a very long time. In March, they played their first match of the year as Australia toured the land for the first time since 1998.

Pakistan failed to win any of the three matches, drawing two and losing one. Effectively, Pakistan lost the series 1-0.

Pakistan won the One-Day International (ODI) series 2-1 as captain Babar Azam scored a century and a half-century to become the top scorer of the series.

West Indies tour of Pakistan

In June, West Indies toured Pakistan to play the ODI series. Babar Azam was the star performer once again, scoring another century as Pakistan whitewashed the visitors.

Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka

Pakistan toured Sri Lanka in July for two test match series. Pakistan chased a target of 344 in the first Test match as newcomer Abdullah Shafique top scored with 160 runs.

Sri Lanka won the second Test match by a big margin of 246 runs and drew the series 1-1.

Pakistan tour of the Netherlands

The Green shirts visited the Netherlands to play the ODI series in August. The hosts fought well in two matches, but Pakistan still won all three games and booked their spot for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Asia Cup 2022

Pakistan played India in the first match of the 2022 T20 Asia Cup. It was a closely contested game in which India won by five wickets with only two balls to spare.

Pakistan defeated Hong Kong to qualify for the Super Four. It took revenge against India by chasing a high target of 182 runs.

Staring at elimination, Pakistan defeated Afghanistan in a thrilling match by just one wicket to reach the final of the Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan in the final, which was their second consecutive Asia Cup final loss.

England tour of Pakistan after 17 years

England visited Pakistan in September to play the 7-match series in September. Four matches were played in Karachi, with both teams winning two matches each. England won the last two matches in Lahore to seal the series 4-3.

Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh Tri-Series

Pakistan faced New Zealand and Bangladesh in the T20 Tri-nation series just before the World Cup in October.

Pakistan defeated Bangladesh in both games and also won a match against New Zealand to qualify for the final.

The Green shirts defeated the Kiwis in the final to win the trophy after chasing the 164-run target.

2022 T20 World Cup

Pakistan did not get off to a good start in World Cup as India defeated Pakistan in a thrilling opener, thanks to Virat Kohli’s masterclass.

Pakistan were stunned by Zimbabwe in the second match, and it looked like their hopes to reach the semifinal were dashed, but then some miracles happened.

Pakistan won their last three matches against Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh, whereas the Netherlands defeated the Proteas to help Pakistan qualify for the semifinal.

Babar XI defeated New Zealand again in the semifinal and reached the T20 World Cup final after 13 years.

England defeated Pakistan in the World Cup final by five wickets as Shaheen Shah Afridi got injured at a crucial stage.

England tours Pakistan for Test series

England outclassed Pakistan once again in the Test series this time, and they won all three matches in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi.

Pakistan did not have any answer to the ‘Bazball’ as Ben Stokes XI batted aggressively and scored at over six runs per over mostly.

They also ended Pakistan’s hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final.

It was also the first instance in the history of Pakistan Cricket that they lost four test matches in a row at home.

New Zealand tour Pakistan

In December, Pakistan played the last match of the year against the Kiwis in Karachi.

It was the first Test match that New Zealand played in Karachi since 2002. Although they drew and ended their four-match losing streak, but Pakistan made a new record in that match.

For the first time since India did it in 1983, a team played seven Test matches at home and did not win a single one.

PCB Changes

There were some significant changes in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as well in the last month of 2022.

Ramiz Raja was removed from the post of PCB Chairman, and Najam Sethi was appointed the chairman of the new PCB Management Committee.

Muhammad Wasim and other selectors were fired and swiftly replaced by the likes of Shahid Afridi as the head of the interim selection committee.