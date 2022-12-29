Abrar Ahmed believes every bowler needs help from pitch

Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed said the Pakistani bowlers were unlucky in the first innings of New Zealand on Thursday as some chances were missed.

While addressing a press conference in Karachi, Abrar Ahmed said some catches just short of the fielders whereas there was no help from the pitch.

Playing in only his third Test match, Abrar picked up his 22nd wicket in the first innings and became first Pakistani to get 20 scalps in first three test matches.

Abrar added that Rawalpindi pitch also did not offer much help for the spinners but still there was some grass, which helped him.

He praised New Zealand’s former captain Kane Williamson for scoring a double century and played most of his balls with a lot of comfort.

Kane Williamson, in his press conference, hoped that New Zealand would dismiss Pakistan on the fifth day by getting some help from the pitch.

He added that his innings made his team’s position strong but they would still need to do a lot of hard work to win the Karachi Test.