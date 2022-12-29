IHC orders ECP to submit rationale timeline for LB polls

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to consult with federal government and submit a timeline for local bodies elections in Islamabad.

The IHC asked the ECP to submit the written reply by 10am on December 30 and adjourned the case hearing till 2pm tomorrow (Friday).

The ECP counsel apprised the court that they could not hold local bodies elections on the December 31.

The PTI lawyer challenging this argument said that the election body was ready to hold LB polls on December 27, questioning what really has changed in a day.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir said that the ECP also did not roll out the timeline of local bodies elections in Islamabad.

The court ordered the ECP to consult and submit the ‘realistic timeline’ for the elections.

Justice Arbab remarked the court will deliberate on the timeline then.

PTI, JI challenge ECP’s decision to postpone capital LB polls

The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Wednesday challenged decision by ECP to postpone the local government elections in federal capital.

A single bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), led by Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, admitted the petitions filed by the two parties for hearing and issued notices to the ECP and the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP).

During Wednesday’s preliminary hearing, Justice Arbab heard the case and termed the petitions as admissible.

He further asked the ECP to satisfy court why the top poll body’s decision to postpone the polls should not be suspended.

Justice Arbab observed to deduct the expenses incurred on election preparations from the salaries of the members of Parliament.