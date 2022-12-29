Watch Live
National Security Council to meet tomorrow amid new wave of terrorism

Implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) will also be discussed
Usman Khan Dec 29, 2022
<p>Photo: File</p>

The National Security Council (NSC) will meet tomorrow (Friday) to explore strategies to thrash the threat of terrorism in the country.

Sources said that federal ministers, military brass and representatives from security apparatus will attend the meeting which will be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The source further stated that the meeting’s purpose will be to plan a strategy to combat the new wave of terrorism in the country.

Following the involvement of Afghan security forces in the border bombing in Chaman, the participants will also discuss the Pak-Afghan border situation, the source added.

The implementation of the nation’s National Action Plan (NAP) would also come under discussion.

