Pakistan’s women team to play in 4-nation tournament in Saudi Arabia

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) announced the schedule for 4-nation women’s tournament, which is to be played in Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan will be highest ranked team in the event, as they are ranked 160th in the FIFA Ranking whereas Saudi Arabia are unranked whereas Comoros and Mauritius are ranked 182nd and 187th respectively.

Pakistan team will play their first match against Comoros on 11th January whereas they will also face Mauritius on 15th January and hosts Saudi Arabia on 19th January.

Pakistan Women’s Football Team did not play any International match from 2014 to 2022 but their drought ended in 2022 SAFF Women’s Football Championships.

Pakistan team registered their biggest ever win in the history against Maldives three months ago, when they won 7-0.

20-year-old star player Nadia Khan, who represents Doncaster Rovers Belles in England, became first Pakistani Women Footballer to score hat-trick in the match.