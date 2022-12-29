India’s film certification board asks Pathaan filmmakers to make changes before release

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer movie Pathaan’s makers are advised by CBFC to implement changes in film and its song and submit a revised version of it.

An Indian website, Indian Express reported that India’s Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has advised Pathaan’s makers to submit a revised version of the action movie in accordance with board guidelines.

However, the publication said that the chairperson of CBFC, Prasoon Joshi, did not share details of the changes suggested to the movie’s makers.

Following the December 12 release of one of the movie’s song Besharam Rang featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh, Pathaan has received criticism and calls for a boycott.

Some people have objected to a sequence in the song where Deepika is seen dancing on the beach with Shah Rukh while wearing an orange swimsuit.

Prasoon Joshi said, “The film recently reached the CBFC examination committee for certification. The film went through the due and thorough examining process as per the CBFC guidelines.”

“The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release,” he added.

He continued by saying that the CBFC’s goal was to find a solution while maintaining a balance between the creativity of the makers and the audience’s sentiments.