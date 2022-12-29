ICC nominates Babar Azam for ODI Cricketer of the Year again

International Cricket Council (ICC) nominated Pakistan’s run machine Babar Azam for One-Day International (ODI) Cricketer of the year award for the second year in a row on Thursday.

ICC announced the nominees on Twitter, and also nominated Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza Butt, West Indies’ Shai Hope and Australia’s Adam Zampa.

ICC mentioned it on their website that Babar Azam could win the award for the second year in a row as he scored three centuries and three half-centuries in just nine ODI matches in 2022.

He scored 679 runs at an average of 84.87. As a captain, he won eight matches out of nine in 2022 in ODI Cricket, whitewashing West Indies and Netherlands whereas also won series 2-1 against Australia.