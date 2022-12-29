Karachites allowed to celebrate New Year eve at Sea View this year

The Karachities can finally ring in the New Year at the beach this year, the city administration announced on Thursday.

Last year, in order to prevent any unfortunate incidents, the city administration had barricaded all roads leading to Sea View beach and did not allow populace to celebrate the evening there.

The move had received backlash from Karachites who long for options for recreation due to limited options.

However, the government has changed its mind this year and with all precautions that could lead to a mishap; it has decided to let people head to the city’s most easily accessible beach for celebrations.

According to SSP South Asad Raza, Karachi police have devised a plan to handle any unpleasant incidents that may arise during the celebration of the new year.

On the eve of the new year, he declared that “no aerial firing, one wheeling, firework, manhandling, or trickery attitudes would be allowed”.

For ensuring this, more than 2,500 police officers, according to him, will keep things in line.

The SSP also issued a warning that anyone caught involved in aerial firing will be booked under attempted murder clauses.