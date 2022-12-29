Discovering secrets of lost Indus Valley civilization

The Indus Valley civilization was a powerful and sophisticated society that flourished in what is now Pakistan on the Indian subcontinent between 2500 B.C. and 1700 B.C.

This nation was renowned for its sophisticated central planning, literacy, and inventions like regulated weights and measurements and stone seal carving.

Farmers, traders, and artists who traded with neighbouring Mesopotamia and benefitted from the rich soil of the Indus River floodplain made up the inhabitants of the Indus Valley.

The two major cities, Harappa and Mohenjo-Daro, were home to tens of thousands of people and demonstrated the prosperity and cultural achievements of the Indus Valley civilization.

However, around 1900 B.C., Mohenjo-Daro was destroyed by invaders and the civilization as a whole collapsed and disappeared.

According to an article on NATGEO, recent evidence suggest that heavy monsoons during an Arctic Freeze may have forced the Indus Valley people into the hills, but the full story of this mysterious culture is still being uncovered by archaeologists who continue to dig and search for clues.