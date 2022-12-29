Watch Live
Islamabad private schools get a week addition in winter vacations

Academic activities to resume on January 9
Farah Rabbani Dec 29, 2022
The winter holidays in the private educational institutions of Islamabad have been extended till January 7.

The decision came after the mercury level in the federal capital has dropped.

To save children from adverse effects of cold weather, the apex private schools’ body of Islamabad has decided to extend the holidays.

All academic activities in private institutions will now resume on January 9.

Islamabad

winter vacations

