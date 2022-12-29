Thunberg, Tate engage in heated exchange over car emissions

Climate activist Greta Thunberg and controversial social media personality Andrew Tate engaged in a Twitter dispute over car emissions.

Tate, known for his controversial and misogynistic comments, boasted about his cars and their emissions, and tagged Thunberg in his tweet.

On Tuesday, Andrew Tate kicked up the storm as he tweeted.

Thunberg responded on Wednesday by inviting Tate to email her at ‘smalld***[email protected]’, a comment that drew praise on Twitter and raised questions about why Tate is allowed on the platform.

In response, Tate posted a video in which he smokes and says that Thunberg is being programmed and is a slave to metrics.

Moreover, he also tweeted, “Thank you for confirming via your email address that you have a small pe***. GretaThunberg. The world was curious. And I do agree you should get a life.”

Andrew Tate is a controversial celebrity, he was suspended from Twitter in 2017 after making a contentious statement on the MeToo movement in which he said that “’women should bear some responsibility for being raped”.

He was expelled from Big Brother in 2016 when videos of him punching a woman with a belt surfaced.