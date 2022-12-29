Accountability court issues order to unfreeze Ishaq Dar’s assets, bank accounts

Islamabad accountability court on Saturday issued a written order of unfreezing assets, bank accounts of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The court withdrew the 2017 order, under which the minister’s assets had been frozen.

Ishaq Dar’s assets and bank accounts had been seized after he was declared an absconder.

The order also stated that Dar’s trial has also ended as it was out of jurisdiction of the accountability court.

Meanwhile, Lahore administration on December 29 restored the frozen assets of ministered, on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Dar had once again retained proprietorship of his property – Hajvery House - in Lahore’s Gulberg area.

Lahore administration had also written a letter to all banks for the restoration of minister’s frozen bank accounts.