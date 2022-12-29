Watch Live
MCC, Victoria Govt want to host Pakistan, India Test match

Pakistan and India have not faced each other in a Test match since 2007
Qadir Khawaja Dec 29, 2022
<p>Babar Azam (left) and Virat Kohli (right) together at toss of 2021 World Cup. PHOTO: AFP/File</p>

Victorian government and Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) contacted Cricket Australia (CA) and showed interest in hosting Pakistan vs India Test match.

MCC chief executive Stuart Fox, while doing commentary during Australia and South Africa’s Test match, revealed that inquiry was made in this regard.

Fox was excited after Melbourne hosted Pakistan and India’s match during 2022 T20 World Cup, which was attended by more than 90,000 spectators.

Fox said, “Hopefully, Cricket Australia keep taking it up with the ICC and keep pushing for it.”

“When you do see some of the stadiums around the world unoccupied, I think it would be much better to have a full house and that atmosphere and celebrating the game with full houses.”

Pakistan and India last faced each other in a Test match in 2007 and last played a bilateral series in 2012-2013.

Both teams played each other three times during a span of two months, in Asia Cup and World Cup.

