Pakistan 77/2 after Williamson’s double ton helps NZ score 612/9

Pakistan Cricket Team ended the third day of Karachi Test at 77 for the loss of two wickets on Thursday, and still needed 97 runs to finish New Zealand’s first innings lead of 174 runs.

Pakistan’s opener Abdullah Shafique could not do much in the second innings as well, as he was dismissed by Michael Bracewell for 17 runs after facing 68 balls.

Shan Masood was dismissed by Ish Sodhi for 10 runs, before Nauman Ali was sent to the crease as night watchman.

Pakistan need 97 runs to avoid the innings loss whereas Imam-ul-Haq was not out on 45 runs.

Second session

New Zealand posted a huge total of 612 runs for the loss of nine wickets before they declared their first innings on Thursday, against Pakistan in Karachi Test.**

Kane Williamson scored the fifth double century of his Test career, his second double ton against Pakistan and first outside New Zealand.

Kane Williamson had a 159-run partnership with Ish Sodhi, which was finally broken by Abrar Ahmed.

Abrar Ahmed picked up 22nd wicket of his Test career in just his third match. It was his second fifer.

Kiwis took a lead of 174 runs in the first innings and Pakistan face an uphill task of saving the match now.

First session

New Zealand took a lead of 81 runs as they scored 519 for the loss of six wickets whereas Pakistan failed to take any wicket in first session of Karachi Test on Thursday.

Kane Williamson and Ish Sodhi added 79 runs in first session and had an unbeaten seventh wicket partnership of 83 runs at Lunch.

The former captain Kane Williamson was not out on 137 at Lunch break and was nearing his ninth 150 in Test cricket.

Ish Sodhi was unbeaten on 41 and needed only nine more runs to reach score his fourth Test half-century.

New Zealand were also awarded five penalty runs after the ball hit wicket-keepers helmet, which was kept behind Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Pakistan scored 438 while batting first and had a six match winless run in Test Cricket at home in 2022. Pakistan failed to win any of the Test against Australia and England, desperately looking for a Test win.