Pak Vs NZ: Visitors 519/6 at Lunch on Day 4, Williamson builds lead

New Zealand took a lead of 81 runs as they scored 519 for the loss of six wickets whereas Pakistan failed to take any wicket in first session of Karachi Test on Thursday.

Kane Williamson and Ish Sodhi added 79 runs in first session and had an unbeaten seventh wicket partnership of 83 runs at Lunch.

The former captain Kane Williamson was not out on 137 at Lunch break and was nearing his ninth 150 in Test cricket.

Ish Sodhi was unbeaten on 41 and needed only nine more runs to reach score his fourth Test half-century.

New Zealand were also awarded five penalty runs after the ball hit wicket-keepers helmet, which was kept behind Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Pakistan scored 438 while batting first and had a six match winless run in Test Cricket at home in 2022. Pakistan failed to win any of the Test against Australia and England, desperately looking for a Test win.