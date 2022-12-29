LHC issues notice to NAB on Farah Gogi’s application

Lahore High Court (LHC) over the request of Farah Shehzadi alias Gogi issued notice to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and sought response from the bureau after she challenged NAB’s notices which she pleaded were issued in bad faith.

A two-member bench headed by LHC judge Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhary heard the case on Thursday on separate applications of Farah’s husband Ahsan Jameel and Ghousia Builders.

Farah had challenged the notices of NAB in her application and maintained that the bureau issued notices under mala fide intentions.

She added that despite NAB having no authority over taking action in private business, notices were being issued to her again and again.

According to the petitioner’s lawyer, NAB is using the police to comply with the notices, which is not justified.

The court remarked that the names of the petitioners are neither in the Exit Control List (ECL) nor blacklisted.

However, the court rejected Gogi’s plea to issue immediate stay against NAB’s notices.

LHC while seeking response from NAB, adjourned the hearing.