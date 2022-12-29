Shahbaz Gill approaches SHC against arrest warrant

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former SAPM, Dr Shahbaz Gill, on Thursday moved Sindh High Court (SHC) against his arrest warrant in the sedition case.

The PTI leader pleaded with the court for an immediate hearing of the plea, which was turned down by the SHC bench. The court said it only hears new cases on an immediate basis.

The court directed Shahbaz Gill to file the plea as per rules and regulations via the roster branch.

It may be noted that on December 22, a district and sessions court in Islamabad issued a bailable arrest warrant against PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in the sedition case.

The court issued a bailable arrest warrant upon PTI leader’s absence and rejected his petition for exemption from personal appearance in the case.

The former SAPM was directed to appear before the before court on the next hearing and submit surety bond worth Rs 200,000.

Moreover, the court adjourned Gill’s indictment in the sedition case till January 6.