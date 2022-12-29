New weather system sees winter showers in different parts of Pakistan

Different cities of Pakistan received the first rainfall of the winter season, which further caused the mercury to fall and turned the weather chilly on Thursday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly weather system has entered the country.

Under the influence of this weather system, moderate rainfall was recorded in Mianwali, Multan, Kohlu, Jhang, Attock, Peshawar and their adjoining areas.

The Met Office has also forecast winter showers in Lahore by mid-afternoon.

Meanwhile, intermittent showers were reported from various parts of Punjab early on Thursday.

This spell is expected to continue for the next two days.

Balochistan rain

In Balochistan, Turbat recorded the most rainfall with 34 millimetres (mm), Kalat recorded 14mm, Quetta 12mm, respectively, and Panjgur recorded 10mm of rain.

Following the rainfall in Quetta, feeders of many areas tripped, cutting off power.

Moreover, residents reported low gas pressure disrupting the daily life of locals.

In view of rainfall and snow, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has imposed an emergency across Balochistan.

Heavy machinery was deployed while leaves of relevant government personnel were canceled while their duty hours were extended.

Rains in KP

Light showers were reported in Peshawar on Thursday morning.

The Met Office said different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Charsadda, Swat, Kalam, Malam Jabba, Mingora and Nowshehra, saw rain while the hilly areas saw snow.

Parts of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) also experienced rain with snowfall in isolated parts.

Dry weather in Sindh

Dry weather was prevailing in Sindh, and parts of Balochistan were reported.

Despite the cold wave, the temperature in the megalopolis of Karachi rose on Thursday.

The met department predicts that the maximum temperature for Thursday will be between 26 and 28 degrees Celsius. In comparison, the minimum temperature will be recorded at 14.5 degrees Celsius.