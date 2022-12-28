Faisal Vawda makes big claims about Imran Khan’s disqualification

**Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Faisal Vawda on Wednesday made a big claim that the proverbial sword of disqualification still hangs over former prime minister Imran Khan.

He made the claim while talking to SAMAA TV television host Nadeem Malik in the show Nadeem Malik Live.

Sharing his political assessment, Vawda shared that he could see general elections taking place in October next year.

However, for that, the PTI chief would need to understand and appreciate the country’s current economic situation.

“Otherwise, I am seeing general polls even in October next year,” he claimed.

The former senator also criticized the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led federal government for mishandling the state of affairs and poor governance.

Earlier in the day, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani had accepted the resignation tendered by Vawda.

Vawda was ousted from the PTI in October this year for controversial remarks against the party’s long march.