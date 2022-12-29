Couple photoshoot at KEMU could turn into witch hunt as probe expands past guards

The matter of a photoshoot at the colonial era King Edward Medical University (KEMU) has intensified as the varsity’s administration seeks to trace all those involved in the incident, with suggestions that access to the campus was gained on a holiday by the couple who impersonated doctors.

“The couple who gained access to the varsity for the photoshoot were imposters impersonating doctors,” disclosed KEMU Vice Chancellor Prof Mehmood Ayaz on Wednesday.

Speaking to SAMAA TV, Ayaz termed the recent wedding photo shoot on campus a ‘sensitive’ matter.

He further disclosed that they have expanded their investigations to unnamed individuals responsible for the shoot.

He added that the KEMU building has been included in a list of heritage structures in the city which has been facing security threats.

Arrests and expanded probe

Prof Ayaz said that some suspects have been apprehended with the help of their 300 security cameras.

Prof Ayaz noted that there were people other than just the guards at the gate involved in the matter and a high-level inquiry committee has now been set up to investigate the matter.

The VC of the public sector medical university said security at KEMU has been beefed up after the photo shoot.

An uproar was caused after images and videos surfaced of a wedding photoshoot of a couple at the 150-year-old educational institution.

The KEMU administration took notice of the photo shoot after the images and video went viral on social media.