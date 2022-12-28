PTI, JI challenge ECP’s decision to postpone capital LB polls

The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have challenged a decision by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the local government elections in federal capital.

A single bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), led by Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, admitted the petitions filed by the two parties for hearing and issued notices to the ECP and the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP).

During Wednesday’s preliminary hearing, Justice Arbab heard the case and termed the petitions as admissible. He further asked the ECP to satisfy court why the top poll body’s decision to postpone the polls should not be suspended.

Justice Arbab observed to deduct the expenses incurred on election preparations from the salaries of the members of Parliament.

IHC dismisses intra-court appeal of PTI

Earlier, the IHC dismissed an intra-court appeal filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) by Ali Nawaz Awan which had challenged a verdict issued by the IHC where the ECP was directed to hear all stakeholders and take a final decision on the Islamabad local government elections.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani had expressed his displeasure on the government’s attitude over holding of LB polls.

Justice Kiyani inquired about the Rs60 million spent on preparations for the LB elections in capital.