Bahrain extends support to Pakistan for post-flood reconstruction efforts

Bahrain on Wednesday announced to firmly support post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in Pakistan.

The support was announced by Bahrain King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa in a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday evening.

During the call, PM Shehbaz apprised King Al Khalifa about the upcoming International Conference on Climate Resilient which Pakistan will cohost in Geneva on January 9, 2023, and requested high-level participation from Bahrain.

The prime minister underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to its cordial and historical relationship with Bahrain.

Both leaders expressed their satisfaction over the close cooperation between the two countries on multilateral forums.

King Al Khalifa reciprocated the sentiments of PM Shehbaz and reassured the desire of Bahrain’s leadership to further deepen and broaden bilateral relations with Pakistan.

The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact and work together on all issues of mutual interest.