Army resolves to eliminate terror menace

Having suffered several losses in recent weeks amid a fresh wave of terror in the country, the military on Wednesday resolved to fight and eliminate the terrorist menace in the country.

This was resolved on Wednesday during the 254th Corps Commander’s Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The conference was chaired by the Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, and was attended by corps commanders and other members of the military’s top brass. The conference continued for two days.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military undertook a comprehensive review of the professional and organizational matters of the army.

With the army chief having attended the funeral of a fallen soldier earlier in the week, the forum deliberated on the rising wave of terrorism and terror attacks in the country.

In recent months, the military has been the target of terrorists, with several attacks launched on them. The military has also undertaken targeted operations against terrorists in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

During the Corps Commanders’ conference, “it was resolved to fight against terrorists without any distinction.

Further, it was resolved to eliminate this menace as per the aspirations of the people of Pakistan.