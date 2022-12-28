PCB announces 21-man probable squad for ODI series against New Zealand

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) interim selection committee announced the 21-man probable squad on Wednesday, for the One-Day International (ODI) series against New Zealand.

Opener Sharjeel Khan, who last represented Pakistan in 2017, was also named among the 21 probables.

PCB named six players, Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Ihsanullah, Kamran Ghulam, Qasim Akram and Tayyab Tahir, in the squad, who have not represented Pakistan in ODI Cricket yet.

Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi (injured) and Zahid Mehmood, who were part of the squad for the ODI series against the Netherlands, were not been named in the probables list.

The final squad will be announced after the completion of Test series between Pakistan and New Zealand. The selectors will also assess the performance of players in Pakistan Cup.

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafiq, Abrar Ahmed, Aamer Jamal, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Sharjeel Khan and Tayyab Tahir