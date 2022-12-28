LG polls: ECP proposes govt amend article 140-A, election law

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday proposed the government amend Article 140-A of the Constitution which calls for holding local government elections in four years after the completion of its tenure.

Meanwhile, two opposition parties, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) challenged ECP’s verdict.

The top poll body also proposed the federal government amend Section 219 of the ECP Act 2017.

The election body suggested that the government amend the laws before the completion of the local bodies tenure.