Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

LG polls: ECP proposes govt amend article 140-A, election law

JI and PTI challenge ECP's decision to postpone LB polls in federal capital
Zulqarnain Iqbal Dec 28, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Vote count in Jaffrabad District’s Dera Allah Yar continues after violence-hit local government elections in Balochistan on May 29 (Photo: Online)</p>

Vote count in Jaffrabad District’s Dera Allah Yar continues after violence-hit local government elections in Balochistan on May 29 (Photo: Online)

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday proposed the government amend Article 140-A of the Constitution which calls for holding local government elections in four years after the completion of its tenure.

Meanwhile, two opposition parties, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) challenged ECP’s verdict.

The top poll body also proposed the federal government amend Section 219 of the ECP Act 2017.

The election body suggested that the government amend the laws before the completion of the local bodies tenure.

local bodies

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div