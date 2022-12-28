Maryam Aurangzeb rejects ‘financial emergency’ letter on social media as ‘fake news’

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday rejected as ‘fake news’ rumors spreading on social media about a financial emergency being imposed in the country amid fears of a financial default.

In a statement on Wednesday, she said that no such financial emergency was being imposed in the country nor has the Cabinet Division issued such a letter.

“It is an immoral act to spread fake news on social media, as there is no imminent chance of bankruptcy for Pakistan,” she stated.

She further added that spreading fake news was not only unethical and illegal, but also a disservice to the nation.

“It is the responsibility of everyone to reject irresponsible behavior.”

Meanwhile, the information minister also reacted to a statement from former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, stating that a “foreign agent thief” was something that the country has witnessed for the first time.

She said that from a period of prosperity, he (Imran Khan) took the country into the dark ages.

The federal information minister further stated that parliamentarians kicked out the gang of imported, foreign agents out of power.