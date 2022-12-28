Qatar to transform Lionel Messi’s World Cup room into museum

Qatar University decided to transform Argentine star Lionel Messi’s room for FIFA 2022 World Cup into a mini museum, it was reported on Wednesday.

It was decided that the room would be unchanged and no one would be allowed to enter for now.

According to reports, Messi and his squad decided to stay in the Qatar University, and not in any expensive hotel, so that they could have Bar Beque together, for unity among team-mates.

The room was very lucky for Messi as he finally won the World Cup at the twilight of his career.

Messi was very happy after winning the World Cup, for obvious reasons, and posted many pictures with the trophy on his Instagram account, while sleeping in the room as well.

Messi sends signed shirt for MS Dhoni’s daughter

Former captain of Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni, who won the Cricket World Cup in 2007 and 2011 as captain, received Lionel Messi’s signed shirt for his daughter Ziva.

Ziva was very excited as his parents, who manage her account, shared her pictures while wearing the shirt.