Gold prices continue to climb to new record high in Pakistan

The price of gold shot up to a new record on Wednesday even though it increased marginally by Rs100 per tola from the previous day’s price.

According to the rates set by Sarafa and Jewelers Association, the new price of 24-karat of gold per tola rose to Rs182,800.

Similarly, the price of 10-grams of pure gold increased by Rs85 to Rs156,721.

In the international market, The price of gold per ounce decreased by seven dollars to $1,803.

The over-cost of gold from UAE also rose to a high of Rs5,000.

Earlier, Sarafa Bazaar Association Chairman Al Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand said that speculators were artificially inflating the market amidst what he called was phantom demand of excess gold.