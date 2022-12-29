State Bank’s branches to remain open on last day of 2022

The State Bank of Pakistan announced on Wednesday that it will keep its banking branches open on the last day of the year, December 31, 2022 so that citizens holding the old design, large-sized banknotes of Rs10, Rs50, Rs100 and Rs1,000.

According to a notification, the federal government had set a deadline of December 23, 2021, for exchanging old notes. But before the expiry of that deadline, the date was extended for a year.

In a fresh notification issued on Wednesday, the State Bank noted that December 31, 2022, would be the “last and final deadline for exchange of such banknotes, upon expiry of which, these banknotes shall no longer be exchangeable from the counters of the SBP Banking Services Corporation (BSC) and thus will lose their value.”

To facilitate the public, the SBP BSC field offices shall remain open on Saturday, December 31, 2022 up to 8 PM, besides working for extending hours on Friday December 30, 2022, the state bank added.