Nauman Ali hopes pitch will offer more turn on fourth and fifth day

Pakistan Cricket Team’s spinner Nauman Ali revealed in a press conference on Wednesday, that three to four players were feeling sick and unwell.

Nauman Ali hoped that New Zealand will be dismissed early on the morning of fourth day and Pakistan will set a big total in fourth innings for the visitors.

The spinner added that the pitch will offer more turn on fourth and fifth day so he would like to play a key role in Pakistan’s win.

Nauman also wished for Agha Salman to play a major role tomorrow with bat and ball, as he could not come to the field due to sickness on the third day.

He talked about the missed stumping chance by Sarfaraz Ahmed and said he tried his best but sometime it happens.