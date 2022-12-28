Around 500 high-rise buildings in Lahore lack fire safety equipment

The district administration of Lahore issued notices to 495 high-rise buildings of the metropolis to improve fire prevention facilities.

With the sporadic fire breakout incidents recording increase over the last few months, it has been revealed that around 80% of high-rise buildings in Lahore either do not have or they lack fire safety equipment.

The high-ups decided to take action under Punjab Emergency Buildings and Community Safety Act.

The building managements have been given 15 days deadline in this regard. Or else, they will be slapped with heavy fines and may get sealed too.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali warned that the district administration will resort to stringent action against violators after the deadline.

Policy for wedding halls, fitness centers

Meanwhile, the authorities have decided to impose Rs0.1 million fine and seal marriage halls and fitness centers without fire safety equipment.

Along with this, the wedding halls have been instructed to ensure presence of medical staff and first aid boxes during functions.