Senate chairman approves Faisal Vawda’s resignation

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday accepted the resignation tendered by former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda.

Vawda was ousted from the PTI in October this year for controversial remarks against the party’s long march.

Last month, the Supreme Court had commuted Vawda’s disqualification over dual nationality from a life term to that of five years.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had restored his senate membership and withdrew the notification notifying PPP’s Nisar Ahmed Khuhro as a Senator.

Now, his resignation has been approved by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani which he had submitted earlier today.