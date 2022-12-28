PCB refutes previous chairman Ramiz Raja claims about Najam Sethi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) expressed their disappointment in a press release on Wednesday, over the allegations of former chairman Ramiz Raja.

PCB rejected the claims and allegations, made by Ramiz Raja on his Youtube channel.

In the press release, PCB stated that they reserve the rights to pursue legal proceedings to protect and defend the image and credibility of its Chairman.

It said, “Raja’s comments are aimed at tarnishing and damaging the impeccable reputation of present Chairman Mr Sethi.”

PCB also rubbished the claims and comparisons made by Ramiz Raja about the expenses of current chairman Najam Sethi.

In the press release, PCB also revealed that, “Car allowance was paid to current Chairman Mr Sethi as per the Board of Governor’s approval as he had used his personal armoured vehicle due to security threats.”

“On the contrary, the PCB provided former Chairman Mr Raja a brand new armoured vehicle costing Rs. 16.5 million.”

About Ramiz Raja’s accusations on making changes in the squad and PCB, he was reminded that he made former captains “Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis step down” right after being appointed as chairman in 2021.

PCB, in the press release, also reminded Ramiz Raja of making three changes to the 2021 World Cup squad.