Pakistan » Punjab

Court grants two-day physical remand of PML-N MNA in land fraud case

Muhammad Ashraf's counsel says his client was arrested on 'political grounds'
Arshad Ali Dec 28, 2022
<p>Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf</p>

A local court of Lahore granted two-day physical remand of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Chaudhry Muhammad Ashraf in alleged land fraud case.

The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) had sought the physical remand of PML-N leader.

The court rejected the plea of the lawmaker’s lawyer who requested to dismiss the case. The advocate pleaded that his client was arrested on ‘political grounds’.

He said that the Lahore High Court (LHC) and the Supreme Court (SC) had already given judgments related to land documents.

The court rejected the plea of PML-N leader and granted him two-day physical remand.

