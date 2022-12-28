PCB HR Director Serena Agha also resigns from her post

There was another notable change in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday as the Director Human Resource (HR) Serena Agha resigned from her post.

According to Samaa TV’s sources, Serena Agha said goodbye to the board officials on Wednesday.

In last few days there have been many changes in PCB, as Chief selector Muhammad Wasim and the other selection committees were fired through emails.

Samaa TV’s sources also disclosed that there could be some more changes in coming days as well.

Chief Medical officer and Director National High Performance Centre (NHPC) Nadeem Khan might also lose their jobs in coming days.