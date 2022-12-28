Meltdown at PSX pushes stocks down by 765.27 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed the index turning red on Wednesday as the benchmark KSE-100 fell below the psychological level of 40,000, to 39,238.52.

As the day started, the KSE-100 benchmark climbed to the day’s high at 39,866.99 points, which then fell to the lowest at 39,027.51 points by the end of the day.

The top contributor pushing the benchmark KSE-100 red included the technology and communication sector with 89.54 points.

However, the market volume stayed as low as 63.62 million.

So far, BAFL stayed the volume leader with a difference of 0.07% while, the highest change was observed in the technology and communication company at 2.13%.

Earlier on Tuesday, the KSE-100 index ended the trading session at 39,802.91points.