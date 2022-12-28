NA speaker gives last call to PTI lawmakers for verification of their resignations

National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has tendered members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) last call till Thursday (tomorrow) to appear before him for verification of their resignations.

It was decided during a meeting presided by the speaker which was attended by federal ministers and deputy speaker.

The meeting was briefed that speaker has completed all legal requirement for verification of resignations and gave Thursday’s deadline to PTI legislators.

It is worth noted that several times, PTI MNAs skipped appearance before the NA Speaker Raja Parvaiz Ashraf to verify their resignations.

Earlier, the NA speaker decided to reinvite PTI MNAs in his chamber one by one in person for verification of their resignations in pursuance of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in NA, 2007.

However, PTI insisted against the procedure and demands acceptance of tendered resignations by its lawmakers all at once, without in person appearance.

The decision of not heading to the assembly was taken during a huddle in which PTI Vice President Shah Mahmood Qureshi lamented how Raja Pervez Ashraf ‘ignored’ his letter - sent earlier this month - to immediately accept their resignations.

The opposition party legislators were earlier invited by the speaker from June 6 to 10 for verification of their resignations, but none of them had turned up.