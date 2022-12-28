Aiming for sufficient wheat production to avoid import: Tariq Bashir Cheema

Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research Tariq Bashir Cheema said on Wednesday that the country is struggling to produce sufficient wheat to cater to local needs, but assured that they will not be importing the commodity next year.

During a press conference In Islamabad, he said Pakistan was forced to import wheat, after disastrous floods sank two-third of the country this year.

While referring to the agricultural sector as the backbone of Pakistan, he said that the federal cabinet had approved the agricultural package on November 17.

The minister said that despite financial difficulties, the limit of agricultural loans has been increased.

Out of the extended limit of Rs1,819 billion agricultural loans, Rs663 billion have already been released to farmers, he added.

He added that the flood-affected areas had not yet been fully restored, and so measures are being taken to revive the agricultural yield.