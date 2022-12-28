Pak vs NZ Test: Kiwis 245-2 at Lunch on Day 3, Latham scores century

New Zealand were 245-2 against Pakistan on Day three of the Karachi Test match on Wednesday, as Tom Latham scored a century whereas other opener Devon Conway got out in nervous nineties.

The visitors started the third day for 165 without any loss. Devon Conway was on 92 when Pakistan took a review for an LBW and Nauman Ali got his wicket.

Tom Latham completed his 13th Test century, third against Pakistan in Tests and fourth Test century in Asia.

Few overs later, the young spinner Abrar Ahmed got his first scalp as he dismissed Latham for 113.

Former captain Kane Williamson was batting on 19 whereas Henry Nicholls had scored 10 when both teams went for Lunch break.