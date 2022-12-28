Pakistani college student shocks examiner by filling sheet with lyrics instead of answers

In a shocking turn of events, an examiner was left stunned when he discovered an exam copy of a first year student filled with song lyrics instead of answers.

According to a viral video, the student had apparently decided to write anything except relevant answers in the exam and instead filled the exam booklet with lyrics from songs.

When the examiner saw the ‘unusual’ responses, he took to social media to make a video regarding it.

The examiner was outraged by the student’s actions, he said that student thinks that ‘we will give marks without reading the sheet’, which is certainly not the case.