Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Azad Jammu Kashmir

Three young Kashmiris martyred by Indian troops in IIOJK fake encounter

Indian army dubbed victims as militants to justify killings
Samaa Web Desk Dec 28, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: Screengrab</p>

Photo: Screengrab

Three young Kashmiris were martyred by Indian Army on Wednesday, during a fake encounter in Sidhra area of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the martyrs were first detained by the Indian troops who later killed them while demonstrating state terrorism.

The Kashmiris were arrested when they were travelling in a truck in Sidhra area, KMS reported.

It added that it was a mock encounter, which indirectly aimed at targeting the Kashmiris.

Indian troops dubbed the victims as militants to justify killings.

Kashmiri martyred

Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div