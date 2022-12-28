Three young Kashmiris martyred by Indian troops in IIOJK fake encounter

Three young Kashmiris were martyred by Indian Army on Wednesday, during a fake encounter in Sidhra area of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the martyrs were first detained by the Indian troops who later killed them while demonstrating state terrorism.

The Kashmiris were arrested when they were travelling in a truck in Sidhra area, KMS reported.

It added that it was a mock encounter, which indirectly aimed at targeting the Kashmiris.

Indian troops dubbed the victims as militants to justify killings.