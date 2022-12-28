Garfield or Holland? Tobey Maguire reveals who is better Spider-Man

Famous Hollywood actor, Tobey Maguire, in a Q&A session with fans revealed who he thinks is the better Spider-Man.

A few days ago, the American actor participated in Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit where he was asked a number of questions about his career.

One Reddit user asked The Great Gatsby actor whom he likes more, Andrew Garfield or Tom Holland.

To this, the actor replied that he “loves both of them so much”.

A Redditor asked the Brothers actor how he feels about ‘Bully Maguire’ memes, if he loves them, hates them or is neutral about them.

The user made reference to the memes that circulated following Spider-Man 3 (2007), in which Peter Parker shows his darker side after being infected with Venom’s symbiote.

Fans thought this evil side of the famous character, dressed in black, was humorous rather than menacing. Thus, ‘Bully Maguire’ was born.

Maguire replied, “Fairly neutral. I did see the Bully Maguire videos, which was a funny discovery.”

A Reddit user asked if he could still dance like the Evil Peter Parker.

Tobey hyperlinked a video of the little kid that dances like Peter from Spider-Man 3, and said, “Every morning when I wake up. Just trying to capture the joy of this little guy.”

Another person asked him, “Which character has he played that has a personality closest to yours in real life?”

He replied that the character of “James McKay” – a violent mob boss – from his recent movie Babylon.

While describing his character, he recently told Entertainment Weekly, “There was something kind of appealing about playing James, because he was unusual, and I really liked the character.”

“I liked the role that he plays in the story, and where he comes [into play], hoisting the film and these guys into that underbelly, into that world. It seemed like fun,” he added.