Sarfaraz Ahmed stand-in captain for Pakistan in Babar’s absence

On the third day of the Pakistan vs. New Zealand Test match in Karachi, former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed took over as acting captain in the absence of regular captain Babar Azam.

According to reports, several members of the national team, including Babar Azam and Agha Salman, contracted viral flu and were not able to field in the first session.

Since there is no concept of captain’s arm-band in Cricket, it was not clear who had the final say but interestingly, Muhammad Rizwan (the vice-captain) and Sarfraz Ahmed signalled for the review exactly at the same time.

It was a good review as Pakistan got the first breakthrough and Pakistan got the much needed wicket of Devon Conway for 92 runs, denying the opener a century.

Sarfaraz Ahmed previously captained the Pakistani team from 2017 to 2019.