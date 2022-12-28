US citizens lost over $10 billion to Indian phishing scams in 2022

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has revealed that US citizens lost over $10 billion in 2022 due to phishing calls made by illegal Indian call centers.

The majority of the victims were senior US citizens over the age of 60 who lost over $3 billion.

In response to this trend, the FBI has sent a permanent representative to the US embassy in New Delhi to work with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Interpol, and the Delhi Police in an effort to crack down on these illegal call centers and make India a less hospitable hub for such activity.

In 2021, Americans lost a total of $6.9 billion to these hoax calls, a 47% increase over the $10.2 billion lost in 2022.

Losses from tech support fraud have also been significant, totaling over $3 billion in the past two years, with $347 million lost in 2021 and $781 million lost in 2022 so far.

These phishing scams often involve fraudulent callers pretending to be representatives from well-known companies or government agencies in order to obtain personal information or money from their victims.

They may also use tactics like fearmongering or creating a sense of urgency to pressure their targets into making a hasty decision.

It’s important for individuals to be vigilant and protect themselves against these types of scams.

This means being cautious about giving out personal information, especially over the phone, and not falling for high-pressure tactics or offers that seem too good to be true.

It’s also a good idea to educate loved ones, especially seniors, about the dangers of phishing scams and how to spot and avoid them.

It’s important for individuals to take steps to protect themselves and stay aware of these types of scams in order to avoid falling victim to them.